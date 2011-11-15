* Treasuries pare price gains as data beats expectations

* Spiraling European debt yields boost Treasuries demand

* Year-end pressures seen adding to European debt woes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains on Tuesday on better-than-expected U.S. economic data, though prices stayed higher as spreading debt stress in the euro zone added a safe-haven bid for U.S. debt.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November. U.S. producer prices also fell for the first time in four months in October on lower prices for gasoline and consumer goods.

"The data overall was much better than expected," said Dan Mulholland, director in Treasuries trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"The market is taking a pause from focusing solely on what's going on in Europe and focusing on the fundamentals a little bit," he said.

Investors have been struggling to balance data that shows better-than-expected economic improvement in the United States, which typically leads to higher debt yields, with a grab for safety emanating from Europe that has kept a lid on any large yield increases.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, after trading at yields of around 2 percent before the data.

"Everything is still revolving around Europe, but with data like these, these low yields can't stay at these levels in perpetuity," said Eric Green, chief economist and head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Prices remained higher on the day, however, as spiraling debt costs in Europe spread from Italy and Spain to top-rated nations, including France, adding to concerns that contagion would spread to the region's biggest economies.

"A lot of problems are still coming out of Europe," said James Combias, head of government bond trading at Mizuho Securities in New York.

The cost of insuring the debt of Italy, France, Belgium and Spain with credit default swaps all hit records on Tuesday, with Italian debt insurance costs rising more than 600 basis points for the first time.

Spain also issued short-term debt at yields not seen since 1997, demonstrating falling investor confidence in euro-zone leaders to handle the debt crisis. See [ID:nL5E7MF1LT]

Banks have been selling debt as investor concerns over their sovereign debt exposures increase, which has been raising pressure on the bond yields.

Some investors are worried that this selling will increase into year-end when banks typically tidy balance sheets for annual reporting.

"As we approach the end of the year, balance sheets are going to be a big concern," said Combias. "The banks have been lightening up and getting their positions down." (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)