By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. benchmark Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after yields in European government bonds spiked on uncertainty whether new leaders in Italy and Greece will be able to implement the economic reforms needed to keep the euro zone's debt crisis from spreading.

The benchmark 10-10 year Treasury rose in price for a second straight day and the 30-year bond rose more a point on the safe-haven buying.

Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB spiked above 7 percent even as the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds in the secondary market and after the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government in Italy.

Investors were concerned whether Monti and Greek's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, both unelected technocrats, can implement tough austerity measures and reforms without a local political base.

Adding to concerns, Spain on Tuesday paid the highest levels since 1997 to sell 12- and 18-month Treasury bills.

"Bonds in general will remain bid with Europe the way it is," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Treasury prices earlier trimmed gains after U.S. retail sales rose more than expected and an index of the New York Federal Reserve Bank showed that manufacturing in New York state rose in November after five months of contraction.

In addition, U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in four months in October on lower prices for gasoline and consumer goods.

"The data was pretty supportive of the U.S. economic outlook, with better spending and limited inflation," Rupert said.

Investors have been struggling to balance signs of economic improvement in the United States, which typically leads to higher debt yields, with a safety bid emanating from Europe that has kept a lid on any large yield increases.

"The market needs strong action from the EU core to be convinced into dropping the recent risk aversion," said Nomura Securities in a research note.

"In the prophetic words of Sting (and The Police), the market is sending out an SOS to ECB policymakers. However, a good response from the ECB does not seem forthcoming."

The safe-haven bid helped the U.S. five- to 30-year sector outperform, while the curve flattened.

In midday trading, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.0 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 1-5/32 in price to yield 3.04 percent from 3.08 percent late on Monday.

Meanwhile, the cost of insuring the debt of Italy, France, Belgium and Spain with credit default swaps all hit record highs on Tuesday, with Italian debt insurance costs rising more than 600 basis points for the first time.

Banks have been selling debt as investor concerns over banks' sovereign debt exposures increase, which has been raising pressure on the bond yields.

Some investors are worried that the selling will increase into year-end when banks typically tidy balance sheets for annual reporting.

"As we approach the end of the year, balance sheets are going to be a big concern," said James Combias, head of government bond trading at Mizuho Securities in New York. "The banks have been lightening up and getting their positions down." (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler)