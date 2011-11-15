* Treasuries erase gains, slip as stock gains damp bid

* European debt worries limit selling

* Stronger economic data favors riskier assets

* Bonds will continue watching stocks, euro zone (Updates prices, quotes, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices retreated on Tuesday as stock market gains curbed investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. government bonds, but persistent worries about European debt and banking issues limited losses.

Major stock indexes rose, with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent.

"As stocks improved, Treasuries erased gains and moved lower," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist at MorganStanley Smith Barney in New York.

In late trade, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 2/32 in price, their yields at 2.06 percent, up from 2.05 percent on Monday. After being up more than a point during the session, U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up just 2/32, leaving their yields little changed at 3.10 percent.

While Treasuries have benefited from events related to European sovereign debt and banks, stronger U.S. economic data has had the potential to put Treasuries on the defensive.

On Tuesday, a government report showed U.S. retail sales rose more strongly than economists had expected in October.

A New York Federal Reserve Bank index showed manufacturing strengthened in New York state in November after five months of contraction. On the inflation front, U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in four months in October.

"The data was pretty supportive of the U.S. economic outlook, with better spending and limited inflation," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) due on Wednesday is expected to be flat for October after a 0.3 percent September increase, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy items subject to more volatile pricing, is expected to be up 0.1 percent.

"What we'll see tomorrow is more of the same, where inflation perhaps is not increasing, but it's not decreasing either, which is disappointing for bond holders," said Ray Humphrey, senior vice president at Hartford Investment Management, with $165 billion in assets under management.

"If you're an owner of 10-year notes yielding 2 percent, the last thing you want to see is inflation running at a near 4 percent annual rate," Humphrey said.

In early trade, bonds did better as investors worried that new leaders in Italy and Greece would not be able to contain the euro zone's debt crisis bought Treasuries.

Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7 percent even as the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds in the secondary market and after former EU Commissioner Mario Monti was appointed to head a new government in Italy.

Investors wondered whether Monti and Greek's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, could carry out tough austerity measures without a local political base.

Underscoring that worry, Spain on Tuesday paid the highest levels since 1997 to sell 12- and 18-month Treasury bills.

Those concerns limited the downside for Treasuries even as the stock market climbed.

"Bonds in general will remain bid with Europe the way it is," Rupert said. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)