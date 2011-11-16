* Treasuries prices gain as Europe fears stay elevated
* U.S. inflation data mixed, bonds show no reaction
* Treasury will sell $8-8.75 bln 2-year notes for "Twist"
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Wednesday as Europe's government debt market was again hit
with a sell-off, leading the European Central Bank to step in
and buy bonds in an effort to stem the spreading turmoil.
Treasuries have largely taken their cue from European
headlines in recent days, even as some economic data shows
improvement, with investors hesitant to short the debt as long
as a resurgent safety bid from Europe looks likely to drive
yields lower.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR have rallied from
over 2.40 percent three weeks ago, but are seeing resistance at
levels of around 2 percent, traders said. The debt's yields on
Wednesday fell by around 3 basis points to 2.02 percent.
"It's a see-saw session with Europe; one day it looks like
we're going to get closer to some sort of resolution, then the
next day there's some sort of opposition that's deterring it,"
said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Concerns over the region remained elevated as the European
Central Bank bought Italian and Spanish bonds on Wednesday,
traders said, in a bid to stem off a dramatic rise in debt
yields in the region, which has started to spread to top-rated
nations including France. For details see [ID:nL5E7MG2SM].
The yield spread between 10-year French government bonds
and their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high of 195
basis points on Wednesday, showing that investors are reluctant
to hold anything but safe-haven German bunds in the region.
The two-year interest rate swap spread USD2YTS=TWEB,
which is seen as a proxy for counterparty credit risk, also
widened 1,50 basis points to 48.25 basis points, the widest
since May 2010.
Treasuries were little moved by data on Wednesday showing
that U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in
four months as Americans paid less for new cars and gasoline.
Prices outside of food and energy, however, posted a slight
increase. [ID:nOAT004904]
"It was a bit of a mixed bad," said Newman. "There was
limited market reaction."
The Treasury will also sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion in
debt maturing in 2013 and 2014 on Wednesday as part of its
Operation Twist program, which is designed to reduce
longer-term borrowing rates.
