* Stock losses, euro zone fears feed bid for bonds
* 10-yr French govt bond yields highest since April
* Housing starts, jobless claims, Philly Fed due Thursday
* Strength in U.S. economic data could be seen as fleeting
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as stock market losses and fear Europe's debt crisis
would widen fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Higher borrowing costs for European nations added to fear
Europe would be dragged into a recession, one that would reach
beyond the continent.
Ten-year government bond yields for France, Europe's
largest economy after Germany, rose to their highest level
since April. Italian bond yields topped 7 percent. [GVD/EUR]
Perceptions about the course of Europe's financial crisis
looked likely to determine investors' willingness to take on
risk in the days and weeks ahead.
U.S. housing starts, jobless claims figures, and regional
manufacturing data due on Thursday could be overshadowed by the
European crisis, analysts said.
"With the crisis escalating in Europe, people think the
U.S. will be back in the dumps in three months from European
contagion," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior
economist at Decision Economics.
Treasuries also looked to the stock market as a reflection
of investors' willingness to tolerate risk and that dynamic was
expected to continue on Thursday as well.
On Wednesday, major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI
were lower in late trade. Bonds, in turn, were higher.
"The stock market is about half way between the recent
highs and lows and doesn't really know where to go, but
promising U.S. economic data won't help it much because of
Europe," Leahey said.
According to economists polled by Reuters. U.S. housing
starts totaled an annualized 0.610 million in October, fewer
than the annualized 0.658 million in September.
New claims for state unemployment insurance are expected to
total 395,000 for the week ended Saturday, up from 390,000 a
week earlier.
The timely November business activity diffusion index from
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is expected to read
8.0 for November, little changed from 8.7 in October, according
to economists Reuters polled.
Analysts said any unexpected weakness in U.S. economic data
could get an outsized reaction because investors will view it
as a harbinger of economic weakness to come.
Conversely, signs of strength could elicit a more subdued
reaction because investors might expect the strength to pass
after the start of the new year.
"Bonds at the moment are biased toward higher prices and
lower yields," Leahey said. "They won't lose that much on a
strong piece of economic data, but they could climb on a weak
number. That's the market psychology at the moment."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 11/32,
their yields easing to 2.01 percent from 2.05 percent on
Tuesday and 2.40 percent three weeks ago. Traders said yields
were resisting going below 2 percent.
"We are still really pretty much trading off of events in
Europe," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income
trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "Europe is the
largest recipient of our exports, so all of the events in
Europe are going to have a negative impact on growth here."
The European Central Bank bought Italian and Spanish bonds
on Wednesday to stem a dramatic rise in the region's debt
yields. For details see [ID:nL5E7MG2SM].
The yield spread between 10-year French government bonds
and their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high of 195
basis points on Wednesday, showing investors' reluctance to
hold anything but safe-haven German bunds in the region.
France and Germany clashed on Wednesday over whether the
ECB should intervene more forcefully to halt the accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to stop the
rout. France appeared to plead for stronger ECB action. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear Berlin would resist
pressure for the central bank to take a bigger role.
[ID:nL5E7MF410]
Treasuries were little moved by data on Wednesday showing
U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four
months. [ID:nOAT004904]
