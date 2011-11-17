* Treasuries yields climb as economic data improves
* Economic optimism overpowers European safety bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. Treasuries yields climbed
on Thursday after improving U.S. jobless claims data added to
hopes that the economy may be in better shape than some had
feared, tempering the safety bid for U.S. debt.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a
seven-month low last week, suggesting the labor market was
gaining some traction. See [ID:nOAT004906]
Data also showed that housing starts fell less than
expected in October.
"It seems like there are parts of the economy that are
going in the right direction, despite what is ongoing in
Europe," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 6/32 in price, and
yields rose to 2.01 percent from around 1.98 percent before the
data.
The debt has rallied from yields of around 2.40 percent
three weeks ago as fears over Europe's debt problems boosted
the safe haven demand for Treasuries.
"Treasuries are enormously rich because of all the
headlines that are happening in Europe," said Cronin. "Every
little sign that it might not be impacting the U.S. economy as
much as the conventional wisdom holds will take a little bit of
that away."
Treasuries had rallied earlier on Thursday on spreading
fears that European leaders would be unable to stem further
contagion from their debt crisis.
Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in
an 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7
percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to
sell new intermediate-dated debt.
France and Germany are at odds over whether the European
Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to stem rising
sovereign bond yields in the region.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that "if
politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they
are mistaken," adding that she sees political solutions as they
only way to resolve the situation.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)