* U.S. budget cuts seen if deficit-cutting panel fails
* Fiscal restraint from budget cuts would hurt growth
* Slower growth would hurt riskier assets, help bonds
* Stock losses fuel safe-haven bid for bonds
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Long-dated U.S. government
bonds rose on Thursday, spurred by stock losses and the view
that fiscal restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget cuts
would hurt long-term economic growth and keep inflation low.
Worries about the debt crisis in Europe fed appetite for
safe-haven U.S. government debt and were likely to remain in
the forefront of investors' concerns in coming days.
Major stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI all fell. Some
sources cited talk about the U.S. Congressional panel's lack of
progress on its mandate to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts
over the next 10 years. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
On the U.S. economic front, news that U.S. claims for new
jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week and permits
for future home construction rebounded strongly in October
suggested the economic recovery was gaining traction.
October's U.S. leading indicators index due on Friday is
expected to be up 0.6 percent.
The more upbeat economic data would have helped stocks and
hurt bonds were it not for the eurozone debt crisis and
concerns about slower growth outside the United States.
"The Treasury market is not focusing on economic news,
given headlines from Europe or the November 23 deadline for the
U.S. deficit-cutting committee," said Kevin Flanagan, chief
fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
A 12-member "super committee" comprised of Republicans and
Democrats are trying to produce at least $1.2 trillion in
budget savings over 10 years. A letter from 72 Republican
lawmakers urged Republican members of the panel to rule out any
deal that includes tax increases. [nN1E7AG0PZ]
Failure to reach a deal, however, risks triggering
automatic budget cuts that could restrain long-term growth and
keep inflation low, a constructive outlook for fixed-income
investments whose value are eroded by inflation.
"Investors are thinking no agreement would trigger
automatic budget cuts which would mean more fiscal restraint
and slower economic growth," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group.
But while the market is not counting on a deficit-cutting
agreement, a compromise cannot be ruled out, Flanagan said.
"Expectations are so low to begin with, that anything
suggesting some kind of agreement would be negative for
Treasuries since it would encourage a risk-on trade," he said.
"Dysfunction in Washington creates more of a risk-off trade so
signs of agreement would be a risk-on trade."
Ten-year notes US10YT=RR rose 9/32 in price, their yields
easing to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent on Wednesday.
Debt yields have fallen from around 2.40 percent three
weeks ago as fears over contagion from Europe's credit problems
increased the safe-haven demand for Treasuries.
"Investors look at funding costs and at the auction market
- whether in Spain, France, or Italy - and get a sense that
things on the other side of the Atlantic are percolating, and
not in a positive way, so they continue to look at Treasuries
as the safe haven," Flanagan said.
Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in
a 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7
percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to
sell new intermediate-dated debt. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
France and Germany are at odds over whether the European
Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to stem rising
sovereign bond yields in the region.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that "if
politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they
are mistaken," adding that she sees political solutions as the
only way to resolve the situation. [ID:nL5E7MH1UQ]
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR rose 31/32, their yields
easing to 2.99 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.
"The risk-off trade has been a curve flattener," Flanagan
observed. "Short-term rates are where they are; where can they
go from here? So more of the play is at the intermediate and
long end of the curve."
(Editing by Andrew Hay)