By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Friday as a slide in Italian government bond yields
dampened the safety bid for U.S. debt and some investors
unwound Treasuries purchases made over the past several days.
Italian and Spanish debt yields fell, though remained near
unsustainable levels, as traders said that the European
Central Bank intervened in markets in a bid to stem the
spiraling debt costs.
Investors were also optimistic after Dow Jones reported
that the European Central Bank may start lending funds to the
IMF to help struggling euro-zone countries.
"We've had a little bit of a recovery today," said Rick
Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
"Some of the flight-to-quality buying that has happened over
the last couple of days is being unwound."
Investors are closely watching for any signs the ECB will
step up as a lender of last resort in order to stem the
rapidly spreading crisis, though German Chancellor Angela
Merkel has dismissed the idea.
"It looks like the ultimate solution has to involve the
ECB in some form, but they are not really supposed to get
involved," said Gary Pollack, managing director at Deutsche
Bank Private Wealth Management, in New York.
"It's a big question mark and a big risk," he said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 14/32
in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.97 percent late on
Thursday.
The yields have fallen from 2.40 percent three weeks ago
as investors rushed to Treasuries on fears over spreading debt
problems in Europe, but they have met resistance at around 2
percent as many investors see the debt as too rich, given
improving U.S. economic data.
The Treasury will also sell $99 billion in new 2-year,
5-year and 7-year notes next week, which may limit further
gains.
"I think we can't rally too much, given that we do get
supply next week," said Pollack.
Treasuries traders were also closely watching for progress
from a U.S. deficit-reduction committee, which faces a
Wednesday deadline to reach a deal to cut the deficit by at
least $1.2 trillion over 10 years. [ID:nN1E7AG0PZ]
"I'm hearing more and more talk about it," said BNP's
Klingman. "I think it will become more and more in focus, but
it's taking a back seat for now to the crisis in Europe."
The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $2.54 billion in bonds due
2036 and 2041 on Friday as part of its "Operation Twist"
program, designed to help reduce longer-term borrowing rates.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jan Paschal)