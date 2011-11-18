* Treasuries prices slip as Italy, Spain bond yields fall

* U.S. bond investors take profits ahead of weekend

* U.S. deficit committee deadline is next Wednesday

* Failure to reach agreement unlikely to have big impact

* Q3 GDP, spending, durable goods orders due next week (Adds quotes, details, updates prices, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as Italian government bond yields eased and the European Central Bank intervened in markets to lean against the higher premiums investors have been demanding for European debt.

The possibility the ECB might start lending funds to the IMF to help struggling euro zone countries, or that it might become a lender of last resort, a role it has thus far firmly resisted, encouraged investors to shoulder riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The readiness, or lack thereof, of the ECB to function as a lender of last resort will be a dominant market theme in weeks to come. Many investors, analysts and policymakers believe the ECB must step in to play that role to save the euro.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 13/32 in price, their yields edging up to 2.01 percent from 1.97 percent on Thursday.

"The 10-year note has been rotating around 2 percent lately," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management Inc, which has more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.

Stronger U.S. economic data would tend to elbow Treasury yields higher, but what's prevented that from happening -- and is likely to do so in the weeks ahead -- "is waking up each day to some new development in Europe," Van Order said.

Spain holds a parliamentary election this weekend and the centre-rightist People's Party appears to enjoy a wide lead over the ruling Socialists.

Italian and Spanish debt yields fell on Friday after the ECB intervention alleviated some pressure in those markets. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL5E7LR1WL] Interactive timeline link.reuters.com/rev89r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Bond investors get a cornucopia of economic data ahead of next week's Thanksgiving Day holiday when U.S. markets close.

October home sales figures are due on Monday and the advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product growth is due on Tuesday; economists polled by Reuters estimate GDP grew 3.4 percent in the third quarter.

October personal income and spending figures, durable goods orders, and new jobless claims figures for the latest week are all due on Wednesday, as are the minutes from the Nov. 1-2 Federal Reserve monetary policy committee meeting.

The market will look at the Fed release to get a clearer sense of how seriously committee members would consider further easing of monetary policy to assist U.S. economic growth.

The market will also watch to see whether a special congressional committee will reach a deal on debt reduction by Wednesday's deadline.

If the committee, comprised of Republicans and Democrats divided by deep philosophical differences, does not reach a specific pact, $1.2 trillion in automatic budget cuts would take effect over a 10-year period, starting in January 2013.

Financial markets do not really expect the congressional committee to come to an agreement, however, so the market impact of a failure to reach a deal should be limited.

"It won't hurt demand for U.S. Treasuries because you can't even hike in German bunds anymore because there aren't enough of them," Van Order said. "The liquidity of the Treasuries market gives us the ability to kick the can down the road."

On Friday, two major stock indexes .SPX .DJI pressed higher, letting the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt dwindle.

"Some of the flight-to-quality buying that has happened over the last couple of days is being unwound," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have fallen from 2.40 percent at the end of last month as investors bought U.S. debt as a reaction to debt problems in Europe.

But some investors see 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielding just 2 percent as too expensive, given the recent improvement in U.S. economic data.

The Treasury also plans to sell $99 billion in new 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, adding supply.

"We can't rally too much given that we do get supply next week," said Gary Pollack, managing director at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)