NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. Treasury 30-year bonds rose more than a point in early dealings as stock index futures fell amid expectations a special congressional committee would concede defeat in its efforts to cut the U.S. deficit.

The 30-year Treasury notes US30YT=RR was up 1-3/32, its yield easing to 2.94 percent from 2.99 percent on Friday.

Sources said the committee's co-chairs would issue a statement later on Monday, declaring they could not bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. For details, [ID:nN1E7AK00C] (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)