By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as stocks fell on Wall Street on news a special congressional committee would concede defeat in its efforts to cut the U.S. deficit.

Washington's most ambitious effort in years to come to grips with the nation's debt is set to end on Monday as negotiators plan to announce they have failed to reach a deal.

Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI each fell more than one percent at the open, extending last week's losses.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 15/32 on Monday, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR were up 31/32, its yield easing to 2.94 percent from 2.99 percent on Friday.

"The best excuse for the strength seems to be the Super Committee's abject failure," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member congressional "super committee" are set to declare defeat in a joint statement to be released after three months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. For more, please click on [nN1E7AK00C]

After last week's yield curve flattening due to Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated securities, uncertainty over the debt crisis in Europe, and limited risk appetite from investors, the market must absorb shorter-term supply this week.

The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, beginning on Monday with a $35 billion sale of two-year notes.

The Fed, meanwhile, is expected to sell between $16 billion and $17.5 billion in securities at the front end of the curve.

"The curve will continue to flatten," said Chris Bury, co-head of rates trading and sales at Jefferies & Co in New York. "Investors shedding risk, the Supercommittee's failure to reach agreement, the continued struggles in Europe to fix the debt situation, and the related likelihood of French and U.S. downgrades will keep the front-end well bid while the long-end remains supported by the Fed's aggressive purchases."

Still, there was only somewhat muted early reaction to the prospective announcement that the deficit-reduction supercommittee was unable to reach agreement.

"Hopefully, it will be less of a market-moving event than the August 2 deadline struggle to raise the debt ceiling," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "We should already know Republicans and Democrats cannot agree."

The market was briskly bid, but on "pitiful volumes" because "nothing has really changed in the world," said Ader. "The Super Committee is about to announce an impasse, France might lose its triple-A rating, and with the rapidly approaching end of the year, investors are in risk-off mode."

Ader said Treasuries are still "very much in the range established so far this month.

"While headlines and the general angst point to a breakout, until that happens, we hold to the range bias," he said.

A big reason for that are sovereign debt and banking problems in the euro zone.

"With Europe as the backdrop, U.S. issues are backburner, leaving Treasuries locked between two contravening forces," though skewed "to the upside as the approach to year end, funding issues, and the failure of officials in Europe to come up with a grand design come to the fore," Ader said.