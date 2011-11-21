* Treasuries prices rise as Wall Street stocks fall

* Euro-zone debt crisis encourages risk-off trade

* US committee to cut deficit expected to concede defeat

* Treasury to sell $35 billion in 2-year notes (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as stock market losses and the difficulties some euro zone countries face selling debt in the capital markets spurred a flight to safe-haven assets like Treasuries.

Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI each fell more than 2 percent, extending last week's losses, on news that a special congressional committee would concede defeat in its efforts to cut the U.S. deficit.

Meanwhile, the flight of investors from the debt of some European nations and banks, risking a credit squeeze, propelled investors toward safety.

In addition, members of a special congressional panel were expected to issue a statement later in the day that aides said would announce its failure to get a landmark deal to reduce the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion.

"Ongoing European headlines, now compounded by the failure of the U.S. super committee, are causing investors to reduce equity holdings and cut exposure to riskier currencies and to look instead for safe-haven investments, predominantly the dollar and Treasuries, as well as German bunds," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $240 billion in assets under management.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 14/32, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 30/32, its yield easing to 2.95 percent from 2.99 percent on Friday.

German Bund futures rose on Monday with political wrangling over the euro zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating.

In Washington, Republican and Democratic leaders of the 12-member congressional "super committee" were expected to declare in a statement that three months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. For more, please click on [nN1E7AK00C]

Prudential's Tipp said the flight to safety was a case of fear overcoming other considerations.

"This is not a question of value, but an environment in which fear is trumping fundamentals at least as far as U.S. stocks and U.S. credit product are concerned," he said.

After last week's yield curve flattening due to Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated securities, uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis, and investors' limited risk appetite, the market must absorb shorter-term supply this week.

The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, beginning on Monday with a $35 billion sale of two-year notes.

The Fed, meanwhile, is expected to sell between $16 billion and $17.5 billion in securities at the front end of the curve.

The market was briskly bid, but on "pitiful volumes" because "nothing has really changed in the world," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.

"The super committee is about to announce an impasse, France might lose its triple-A rating, and with the rapidly approaching end of the year, investors are in risk-off mode," he said.

Treasuries are still "very much in the range established so far this month," Ader noted.

"While headlines and the general angst point to a breakout, until that happens, we hold to the range bias," he said.

A big reason for that are sovereign debt and banking problems in the euro zone.

"With Europe as the backdrop, U.S. issues are back burner, leaving Treasuries locked between two contravening forces," though skewed "to the upside as the approach to year end, funding issues, and the failure of officials in Europe to come up with a grand design come to the fore," Ader said.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Other stories on euro zone crisis [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Kenneth Barry)