* Treasuries prices rise as Wall Street stocks fall
* Euro-zone debt crisis encourages risk-off trade
* US committee to cut deficit expected to concede defeat
* Treasury to sell $35 billion in 2-year notes
(Updates comment, prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as stock market losses and the difficulties some euro
zone countries face selling debt in the capital markets spurred
a flight to safe-haven assets like Treasuries.
Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI each fell more
than 2 percent, extending last week's losses, on news that a
special congressional committee would concede defeat in its
efforts to cut the U.S. deficit.
Meanwhile, the flight of investors from the debt of some
European nations and banks, risking a credit squeeze, propelled
investors toward safety.
In addition, members of a special congressional panel were
expected to issue a statement later in the day that aides said
would announce its failure to get a landmark deal to reduce the
U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion.
"Ongoing European headlines, now compounded by the failure
of the U.S. super committee, are causing investors to reduce
equity holdings and cut exposure to riskier currencies and to
look instead for safe-haven investments, predominantly the
dollar and Treasuries, as well as German bunds," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income
with $240 billion in assets under management.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose
14/32, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 2.01 percent on
Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 30/32, its
yield easing to 2.95 percent from 2.99 percent on Friday.
German Bund futures rose on Monday with political wrangling
over the euro zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating.
In Washington, Republican and Democratic leaders of the
12-member congressional "super committee" were expected to
declare in a statement that three months of talks failed to
bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. For more, please
click on [nN1E7AK00C]
Prudential's Tipp said the flight to safety was a case of
fear overcoming other considerations.
"This is not a question of value, but an environment in
which fear is trumping fundamentals at least as far as U.S.
stocks and U.S. credit product are concerned," he said.
After last week's yield curve flattening due to Federal
Reserve purchases of longer-dated securities, uncertainty over
Europe's debt crisis, and investors' limited risk appetite, the
market must absorb shorter-term supply this week.
The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-,
five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week
ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, beginning on Monday
with a $35 billion sale of two-year notes.
The Fed, meanwhile, is expected to sell between $16 billion
and $17.5 billion in securities at the front end of the curve.
The market was briskly bid, but on "pitiful volumes"
because "nothing has really changed in the world," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.
"The super committee is about to announce an impasse,
France might lose its triple-A rating, and with the rapidly
approaching end of the year, investors are in risk-off mode,"
he said.
Treasuries are still "very much in the range established so
far this month," Ader noted.
"While headlines and the general angst point to a breakout,
until that happens, we hold to the range bias," he said.
A big reason for that are sovereign debt and banking
problems in the euro zone.
"With Europe as the backdrop, U.S. issues are back burner,
leaving Treasuries locked between two contravening forces,"
though skewed "to the upside as the approach to year end,
funding issues, and the failure of officials in Europe to come
up with a grand design come to the fore," Ader said.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Kenneth Barry)