BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries erased narrow losses and were flat to higher on Tuesday after the government reported fresh data on U.S. third-quarter economic growth.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price immediately after the report, erased that loss and was unchanged on the day, its yield at 1.95 percent.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR, which slipped 6/32 immediately after the report, erased that loss and posted a gain of 4/32. Its yield eased to 2.93 percent from 2.95 percent. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.