* Stock losses, eurozone debt crisis limit selling
* Treasury to auction $35 billion in five-year notes
* Minutes from Fed's November to be analyzed
(Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday after government data indicating a possible pick-up
in economic growth in the fourth quarter curbed the bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 2
percent in the third quarter -- more slowly than previously
estimated -- but economists said weak inventory accumulation
amid sturdy consumer spending argued for output to pick up in
the current quarter.
"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent so the engine of
growth continued to hum, and weakness in inventories should set
up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent
in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR
slipped 5/32, allowing their yields to rise to 1.97 percent
from 1.95 percent on Monday.
Moderate stock market losses .SPX.IXIC.DJI, the
ongoing eurozone crisis, and anticipated year-end demand,
strictly limited the amount of selling.
Session trading could be affected by the Treasury's $35
billion auction of five-year notes after a well-bid two-year
note on Monday and the release of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting in early November.
The auction will be conducted between purchases by the
Federal Reserve in the six- to eight-year sector at 11 a.m. EST
(1600 GMT) and purchases of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in
the 20- to 30-year sector at 3 p.m. EST. (2000 GMT)
"Today's five-year auction will be well subscribed, given
the clear economic concerns and issues throughout the world,"
said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald. "While the U.S. may have its own issues (extremely
noticeable after the super committee's failure to agree on
cuts), it still remains one of the major safe-haven markets."
Lederer said the five-year maturity has traded in a
relatively tight range in recent weeks, wrapped around a yield
of 0.9 percent.
"The indirect bidder takedown has crept higher every month
since July, with almost 50 percent awarded to this class last
month," he added.
The five-year auction "is setting up to be underwritten at
an all-time low yield (the current low is 1.055 percent) and a
record low coupon for a 5-year (7/8 percent)," Lederer said.
Bond investors will read the minutes from the Fed's Nov.
1-2 meeting, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) to get a clearer
picture of how seriously committee members would consider
further easing of monetary policy to support U.S. economic
growth.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)