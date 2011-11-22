* Stock losses, euro zone debt crisis limit selling

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries prices mostly slipped on Tuesday after government data indicating a possible pick-up in economic growth in the fourth quarter curbed the bid for safe-haven government debt.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 2 percent in the third quarter -- more slowly than previously estimated -- but economists said weak inventory accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending argued for output to pick up in the current quarter. For details see [ID:nN1E7AL0E2].

"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent, so the engine of growth continued to hum and weakness in inventories should set up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped 4/32, pushing up their yields to 1.97 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday.

Limited gains in stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI, the euro zone debt crisis, and anticipated year-end demand limited sales of Treasuries.

Losses were also throttled after solid demand in an auction of $35 billion of five-year notes, which brought a record low yield for five-years at auction.

"This is a good showing considering the drop in overall activity in the market, overall position apathy and sub-one percent yields. It shows how the five year is a welcome home for cash, especially at the liquidity point that the auction provides," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The auction was conducted between purchases by the Federal Reserve of $4.95 billion in the six- to eight-year sector at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and purchases of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in the 20- to 30-year sector at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT)

"While the U.S. may have its own issues (extremely noticeable after the super committee's failure to agree on deficit cuts), it still remains one of the major safe-haven markets," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)