NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Wednesday after government data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits held below 400,000 for the third straight week, suggesting the labor market was gaining some traction.

The 10-year Treasury note US30YT=RR, down 1/32 before the report, widened that loss to 6/32 after the report, leaving its yield at 1.94 percent, up from 1.92 percent on Tuesday.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits climbed to a seasonally adjusted 393,000 from an upwardly revised 391,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; editing by W Simon )