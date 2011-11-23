* Price cuts for 7-yr notes before Treasury auction

* Treasury to sell $29 bln 7-yr notes at 1 p.m.(1800 GMT)

* Consolidation after rally, thin pre-holiday trade cited

* Newly jobless below 400,000 hints labor market improving (Recasts, updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 23 Seven-year U.S. Treasury note prices slipped slightly on Wednesday as traders trimmed prices before a Treasury auction of that maturity, the third note sale of the week, later in the session.

Two- and five-year Treasury note sales this week drew a good bid, underscoring investor demand for safe-haven assets, but analysts said the seven- to 10-year sector of the maturity curve was the most volatile and some price cuts might be needed to bring in bidders in force.

The seven-year Treasury note US7YT=RR was down 4/32, its yield rising to 1.42 percent from 1.40 percent on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slipped 6/32, their yields rising to 1.94 percent from 1.92 percent on Tuesday.

Another potential complication for the seven-year Treasury note auction is thin trade before Thanksgiving, a holiday that began early for some market participants and could last through the weekend, though markets are officially open on Friday.

"Market liquidity is absent with half of Wall Street at home or traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

The Treasury will sell the $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

Signs of labor market improvement also weighed on Treasury prices. Government data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits held below 400,000 for the third straight week, suggesting the labor market was gaining some traction.

Stronger economic data pose a challenge to U.S. Treasuries because the prospect of economic growth normally favors riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The market had also been advancing for several days.

"We've had a few days of rally and the market is trying to digest those gains," said James Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel, Los Angeles, California. "It's a bit tired."

SELLING GATHERS LITTLE STEAM

By midday on Wednesday, however, investors' taste for selling Treasuries appeared limited. For one thing, riskier assets like stocks remained under fire, supporting underlying demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell for the sixth straight day on worries about a euro-zone credit crisis and the survival of Europe's single currency.

Germany's worst bond auction in the euro era raised concerns the debt crisis was beginning to threaten even the region's benchmark debt issuer. On Tuesday, Spain had to pay a euro-era record of 5.11 percent to sell three-month bills, more than double the rate it paid at an auction in October.

A recession in Europe could hurt the U.S. economy since Europe provides a big market for U.S. exports.

"Challenges in Europe continue to support Treasuries," said Sarni. "People are willing to invest in Treasuries despite the low yields because at least they know that six to 12 months from now, their money is safe," he said.

Balance of payment data from the European Central Bank reflected investors' nervousness about the euro zone.

The data showed foreign investor demand for German Bunds slowed in the third quarter, reflecting concern about what it will cost Germany to save the euro.

In contrast, net buying of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries throughout Europe amounted to $111 billion in the third quarter, up from $15 billion in the previous quarter.

Continuing purchases of longer-dated Treasuries by the Federal Reserve as part of its multi-pronged efforts to facilitate lending and foster U.S. economic growth also constrain potential selling in the U.S. Treasury market.

Minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting, released on Tuesday, showed most officials at the U.S. central bank supported giving the public more details about the likely path of monetary policy, and a few believed the outlook for modest growth might warrant further policy accommodation. For details see [ID:nN1E7AL1H2].

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 5/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.89 percent from 2.88 percent late on Tuesday, the latter the lowest level since Oct. 6. (Editing by Jan Paschal)