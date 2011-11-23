* 7-year note auction met with solid demand
* German has worst bond auction in the euro era
* Newly jobless below 400,000 hints US labor market
improving
(Adds strategist's comment, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 23 Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose modestly on Wednesday as worries over the outcome
of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven appeal
of U.S. government debt.
Treasuries shed early losses after an auction of $29
billion of seven-year notes was met with solid demand.
Early in the day, Germany's worst bond auction in the euro
era raised concerns the debt crisis was beginning to threaten
even the region's benchmark debt issuer. On Tuesday, Spain had
to pay a euro-era record of 5.11 percent to sell three-month
bills, more than double the rate it paid at an auction in
October. For details see [ID:nL5E7MN3J8].
A recession in Europe could hurt the U.S. economy since
Europe provides a big market for U.S. exports.
"Challenges in Europe continue to support Treasuries," said
James Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel in Los
Angeles. "People are willing to invest in Treasuries despite
the low yields because at least they know that six to 12 months
from now, their money is safe," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 4/32
higher in price to yield 1.91 percent, down slightly from 1.92
percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were
19/32 higher to yield 2.85 percent from 2.88 percent.
Continued demand for Treasuries could also be seen in the
strong reception for the U.S. seven-year notes, which rounded
out solid demand for $99 billion of two-year, five-year and
seven-year notes from the Treasury this week.
"Late bids, and a sense that the money that left Germany
came here, got this auction done in spectacular fashion," said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Price gains were limited, however, by signs of improvement
in the labor market. Government data showed new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits held below 400,000 for the third straight
week, suggesting the labor market was gaining some traction.
[ID:nN1E7AM0EH]
Stronger economic data poses a challenge to U.S. Treasuries
because the prospect of economic growth normally favors riskier
assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The market has been advancing for several days. Benchmark
yields on Wednesday dipped to 1.88 percent, marking the lowest
since Oct. 6.
Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell for the sixth
straight day on worries about the euro-zone credit crisis and
the survival of Europe's single currency.
Balance of payment data from the European Central Bank
reflected investors' nervousness about the euro zone.
The data showed foreign investor demand for German Bunds
slowed in the third quarter, reflecting concern about what it
will cost Germany to save the euro.
In contrast, net buying of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
throughout Europe amounted to $111 billion in the third
quarter, up from $15 billion in the previous quarter.
Treasuries trade volume was thinner than usual ahead of the
U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, when the Treasury
debt market will be closed.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan
Grebler)