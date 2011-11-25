NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday and 30-year bonds dropped over a point in price.

Benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR notes were last down 15/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.89 percent late on Wednesday, the last U.S. trading day.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 30/32 in price to yield 2.88 percent, up from 2.84 percent.

