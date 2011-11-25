* Treasuries prices follow German bunds lower

* German bund selloff raises questions over safe havens

* German, French CDS hit records, US highest since July 29 (Adds details, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as investors saw a late-day rally from Wednesday as pushing U.S. yields too low amid speculation the European Central Bank (ECB) may intervene in an effort to stem contagion in the troubled euro zone.

Treasuries weakened even as Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money for six months, while its longer-term funding costs also soared. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]

Credit default swap costs for core European countries, including Germany and France, also jumped to new records.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. note yields gave back some gains after falling to near two-month lows on Wednesday. The U.S. market was closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The possibility that the ECB would intervene to try to stem the dramatic selloff in European bonds kept some Treasuries investors on the sidelines ahead of the weekend, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast in New York.

"A lot of people aren't very certain about how to play this. You don't want to go overly long Treasuries with the ECB potentially acting," he said.

The ECB is looking at extending the terms of loans it offers banks to two or three years to try to prevent the crisis from precipitating a credit crunch that chokes the region's economy, sources said. [ID:nL9E7G9016]

The 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded down 20/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent, up from 1.89 percent on Wednesday.

ARE SAFE HAVENS REALLY SAFE?

U.S. bonds have benefited from a strong safety bid in recent months as investors dumped European bonds. However, an unexpectedly weak German bond auction Wednesday started to raise fears that safe havens could increasingly come into question.

"With the bund auction failing, people are questioning if they need to rethink what they think of safety assets now," said Goldberg.

The cost to insure Treasuries in the credit default swap market increased to their highest level in almost four months on Friday, rising 4 basis points to 59 basis points, according data from Markit.

That means it would cost $59,000 per year for five years to insure $10 million in debt.

German CDS costs also jumped 10 basis points to a record 124 basis points on Friday, Markit data showed.

German and U.S. government debt yields have been drifting apart as investors reprice euro zone debt.

Ten-year German bund yields DE10YT=TWEB have risen 44 basis points to 2.17 percent since Nov. 9. Ten-year Treasuries have fallen 3 basis points from 1.97 percent in the same time frame.

If investors lose confidence in the safety of German government debt, it could also mean they give up on Treasuries as a safe haven, a move that could have a damaging effect on bond yields.

FTN Financial analyst Jim Vogel views the selloff in German debt as a repricing of the bonds, but says it doesn't yet indicate a loss of its safe-haven status.

"We haven't seen anything to suggest that there is a real question just yet," he said. Still, "it's something a lot of people have been watching." (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)