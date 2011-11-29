* Black Friday sales raise hopes of U.S. recovery
* Italy debt sale seen as both good and bad news
* US Sept home prices decline -- S&P/Case-Shiller
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption
eroded the safe-haven value of government debt, although
worries remained about the outcome of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Results of an auction of Italian debt on Tuesday were seen
as both good and bad news from the European crisis. Italy sold
debt in volumes close to the upper end of its target, providing
some relief that the highly indebted country still has access
to capital markets. However, borrowing costs soared to record
highs close to 8 percent. For details see [ID:nL4E7MT03T].
In the U.S., Treasuries were lent a bearish tone by
anecdotal evidence consumers boosted spending over the past
Thanksgiving weekend, raising some hopes of a U.S. economic
recovery and tugging at Treasuries' safe-haven value.
"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over
this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income
sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York,
adding Treasuries losses were limited as "it is not like there
is any comfort talk coming out of Europe."
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 10/32
lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late
Monday. Benchmark yields have been locked in a range of 15
basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of
November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an
effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.
The region's finance ministers are set to agree on details
to bolster their bailout fund at key summits this week and the
next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.
Talk about a deeper European fiscal integration has
intensified over the past few days, but those hoping for
powerful measures from the upcoming euro summits may be
disappointed, analysts say, given there is a history of
initiatives that fall short of market expectations.
The spread in yield between benchmark Treasuries and their
German counterparts DE10YT=RR widened on Tuesday, with the
10-year yield spread between the two at -33 basis points from
-27 bps in late trading Monday. The negative gap between the
two yields was the largest since April 2009.
While investors were looking at retail sales news from the
past weekend as a positive sign for the economic outlook, data
on Tuesday showed the U.S. housing market continues to
struggle.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August
on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists
had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a
decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as
unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K]
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 19/32 lower in
price to yield 2.97 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)