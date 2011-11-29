* Black Friday sales raise hopes of U.S. recovery
* Italy debt sale seen as both good and bad news
* US Nov consumer confidence rebounds
(Adds economist's comment, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption
eroded the safe-haven value of government debt, although losses
were capped as worries remained about the outcome of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Treasuries extended losses after data showing U.S. consumer
confidence rebounded much more strongly than expected in
November, boosting stocks and further undermining Treasuries'
safe-haven allure.
Losses were limited however as investors remained focused
squarely on Europe. Results of an auction of Italian debt on
Tuesday were seen as both good and bad news from the European
crisis.
Italy sold debt in volumes close to the upper end of its
target, providing some relief that the highly indebted country
still has access to capital markets. However, borrowing costs
soared to record highs close to 8 percent. For details see
[ID:nL4E7MT03T].
In the U.S., Treasuries took on a bearish tone after
anecdotal evidence consumers boosted spending over the past
Thanksgiving weekend, raising some hopes of a U.S. economic
recovery and tugging at Treasuries' safe-haven value.
"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over
this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income
sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York,
adding Treasuries losses were limited as "it is not like there
is any comfort talk coming out of Europe."
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 14/32
lower in price to yield 2.04 percent, up from 1.98 percent late
Monday. Benchmark yields have been locked in a range of 15
basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of
November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an
effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.
The region's finance ministers are set to agree on details
to bolster their bailout fund at key summits this week and the
next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.
Talk about a deeper European fiscal integration has
intensified over the past few days, but those hoping for
powerful measures from the upcoming euro summits may be
disappointed, analysts say, given there is a history of
initiatives that fall short of market expectations.
The spread in yield between benchmark Treasuries and their
German counterparts DE10YT=RR widened on Tuesday, with the
10-year yield spread between the two at -32 basis points from
-27 bps in late trading Monday. The negative gap between the
two yields was the largest since April 2009.
Reports of increased retail sales from the past weekend
were supported by data showing U.S. consumer confidence bounced
back from a 2-1/2 year low in November as apprehension about
job and income prospects eased. [ID:nS1E78F1LE]
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 from a upwardly revised 40.9
the month before. It was the highest level since July and
handily topped economists' forecasts for 44.0. October was
originally reported as 39.8. [ID:nN1E7AR196]
"It gets us back to second quarter levels and further
underscores the dramatic move that we've seen in consumer
spending. Generally when the consumer becomes happier, more
confident, they're generally more likely to dip their toes back
into spending," said Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial
in New York.
However, investors were also mulling evidence the U.S.
housing market continues to struggle.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August
on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists
had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a
decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as
unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K]
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-7/32 lower in
price to yield 3.001 percent , up from 2.94 percent late
Monday.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)