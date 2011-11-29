* Black Friday sales raise hopes of U.S. recovery

* Italy debt sale seen as both good and bad news

* US Nov consumer confidence rebounds (Adds economist's comment, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption eroded the safe-haven value of government debt, though losses were capped by worries about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis.

Treasuries extended losses after data showing U.S. consumer confidence rebounded much more strongly than expected in November, boosting some U.S. stock markets and further undermining Treasuries' safe-haven allure.

Losses were limited however as investors remained focused squarely on Europe. Results of an auction of Italian debt on Tuesday were seen as both good and bad news.

Italy sold debt in volumes close to the upper end of its target, providing some relief that the highly indebted country still has access to capital markets. However, borrowing costs soared to record highs close to 8 percent. For details see [ID:nL4E7MT03T].

In the U.S., Treasuries took on a bearish tone after anecdotal evidence consumers boosted spending over the past Thanksgiving weekend, raising some hopes of a U.S. economic recovery and tugging at Treasuries' safe-haven value. [ID:nS1E78F1LE]

"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding Treasuries losses were limited as "it is not like there is any comfort talk coming out of Europe."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 10/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have been locked in a range of 15 basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.

The region's finance ministers are set to agree on details to bolster their bailout fund at key summits this week and the next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.

"The combination of better-than-expected Thanksgiving retail sales and hopes that this latest European finance minister summit will achieve, have managed to keep the early-week, risk-on trade back on," said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff in Toronto.

Talk about a deeper European fiscal integration has intensified over the past few days, but those hoping for powerful measures from the upcoming euro summits may be disappointed, analysts say, given there is a history of initiatives that fall short of market expectations.

The spread in yield between benchmark Treasuries and their German counterparts DE10YT=RR widened on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield spread between the two at -31 basis points from -27 bps in late trading Monday. The negative gap between the two yields was the largest since April 2009.

Reports of increased retail sales from the past weekend were supported by data showing U.S. consumer confidence bounced back from a 2-1/2 year low in November as apprehension about job and income prospects eased. [ID:nN1E7AS0H6]

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 from a upwardly revised 40.9 the month before. It was the highest level since July and handily topped economists' forecasts for 44.0. October was originally reported as 39.8.

"It gets us back to second quarter levels and further underscores the dramatic move that we've seen in consumer spending. Generally when the consumer becomes happier, more confident, they're generally more likely to dip their toes back into spending," said Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.

However, investors were also mulling evidence the U.S. housing market continues to struggle.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K]

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 3.96 percent , up from 2.94 percent late Monday. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Andrew Hay)