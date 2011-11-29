* Rise in U.S. consumer confidence boosts recovery hopes
* Italy's debt sale seen as both good, bad news
* Fitch warns on risks to UK credit rating
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption
encouraged investors to buy stocks, though worries about the
outcome of the euro zone debt crisis kept markets cautious.
Treasuries extended losses after data showed U.S. consumer
confidence rebounded more than expected in November, further
undermining Treasuries' safe-haven allure.
"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over
this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income
sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York.
But losses were limited, because "it is not like there is
any comfort talk coming out of Europe," he said.
Treasury prices rose briefly in the afternoon after Fitch
Ratings said Britain's ability to absorb economic shocks
without losing its AAA rating is "largely exhausted," unless
the government takes further deficit-reduction measures. For
details, see [ID:nL9E7K2002]
In another sign of Europe's fiscal challenges, Italy was
able to sell 7.5 billion euros of debt, easing concerns about
its access to capital markets, but its borrowing costs soared
to record highs close to 8 percent. [ID:nL4E7MT03T]
Late in the afternoon, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR
were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.0 percent, up from
1.98 percent late Monday.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 19/32 lower in
price to yield 3.96 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday.
Ten-year yields have been locked in a range of 15 basis
points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of
November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an
effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.
Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree on details to
bolster the region's bailout fund at key summits this week and
the next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.
Hopes of decisive measures to deal with the euro-zone
crisis coupled with signs of stronger U.S. consumption during
the Thanksgiving weekend have encouraged investors to look for
higher-yielding alternatives to Treasuries.
"The combination of better-than-expected Thanksgiving
retail sales and hopes that this latest European finance
minister summit will achieve have managed to keep the
early-week, risk-on trade back on," said David Rosenberg, chief
economist at Gluskin Sheff in Toronto.
Adding to economic optimism spurred by reports of increased
retail sales over the weekend was data on Tuesday showing U.S.
consumer confidence bounced back from a 2-1/2-year low in
November as apprehension about job and income prospects eased.
[ID:nN1E7AS0H6]
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 from a upwardly revised 40.9
in October. It was the highest level since July and handily
topped economists' forecasts for a reading of 44.0.
Investors also mulled evidence the U.S. housing market
continues to struggle.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August
on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists
had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a
decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as
unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K]
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Emily Flitter;
Editing by Leslie Adler)