By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption encouraged investors to buy stocks, though worries about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis kept markets cautious.

Treasuries extended losses after data showed U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in November, further undermining Treasuries' safe-haven allure.

"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York.

But losses were limited, because "it is not like there is any comfort talk coming out of Europe," he said.

Treasury prices rose briefly in the afternoon after Fitch Ratings said Britain's ability to absorb economic shocks without losing its AAA rating is "largely exhausted," unless the government takes further deficit-reduction measures. For details, see [ID:nL9E7K2002]

In another sign of Europe's fiscal challenges, Italy was able to sell 7.5 billion euros of debt, easing concerns about its access to capital markets, but its borrowing costs soared to record highs close to 8 percent. [ID:nL4E7MT03T]

Late in the afternoon, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.0 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Monday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 3.96 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday.

Ten-year yields have been locked in a range of 15 basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree on details to bolster the region's bailout fund at key summits this week and the next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.

Hopes of decisive measures to deal with the euro-zone crisis coupled with signs of stronger U.S. consumption during the Thanksgiving weekend have encouraged investors to look for higher-yielding alternatives to Treasuries.

"The combination of better-than-expected Thanksgiving retail sales and hopes that this latest European finance minister summit will achieve have managed to keep the early-week, risk-on trade back on," said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff in Toronto.

Adding to economic optimism spurred by reports of increased retail sales over the weekend was data on Tuesday showing U.S. consumer confidence bounced back from a 2-1/2-year low in November as apprehension about job and income prospects eased. [ID:nN1E7AS0H6]

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 from a upwardly revised 40.9 in October. It was the highest level since July and handily topped economists' forecasts for a reading of 44.0.

Investors also mulled evidence the U.S. housing market continues to struggle.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K] (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)