By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as a move by global central banks to add market liquidity, along with higher than expected private payrolls growth, dissolved the safety appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark yields rose to the highest in over two weeks, as investors sold safe-haven assets to buy riskier investments like equities in the hope a euro-zone debt crisis might subside without devastating the global financial system, and that the U.S. economy was on the road to recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland on Wednesday agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points starting from Dec. 5. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118].

"Global banks are obviously interconnected and thus given the U.S. dollar funding tensions of late this global central bank coordination is a sign that folks in the right places are getting it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"By no means does this address all of the issues facing markets, and we remain worried European Union policymakers might drop the ball, but it removes one roadblock and signals that perhaps more help is on the way," Goncalves said.

The ADP National Employment Report also showed the pace of job growth in the economy's private sector accelerated in November, with U.S. employers adding 206,000 jobs. That surpassed economists' expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs, according to a Reuters survey. October's private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 130,000 from the previously reported 110,000. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

The numbers raised hopes the government might report some decent growth in non-farm payrolls for November when the numbers come out on Friday.

"Accordingly, even allowing for a 25,000 decline in public sector employment, our forecast that non-farm payrolls increased by 100,000 now looks a little low, so we are revising it up to 140,000," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 23/32 lower in price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday. Yields rose to 2.11 percent, marking the highest since Nov. 14. (Editing by W Simon )