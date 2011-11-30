* Global central banks move to boost liquidity

* ADP private employment report shows 206K new jobs in Nov

* Benchmark yield reaches highest in over two weeks (Updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as a move by global central banks to add market liquidity, along with higher-than-expected private U.S. payrolls growth, dissipated the save-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries prices were also undermined by faster than expected manufacturing growth in the Midwest as well as larger than forecast pending home sales for October.

Benchmark yields rose to the highest in over two weeks, as investors sold off safe-haven assets to buy riskier investments like equities in the hopes that a euro zone debt crisis might subside without roiling the global financial system and that the U.S. economy was on the road to recovery.

Trading volume was about 66 percent above the 20-day moving average as of the early afternoon, according to ICAP data.

"The Treasury market is trading lower ... as a series of actions and announcements have improved the investment appeal of risk assets, making U.S. government debt less valuable in the short run," said Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed-income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday. Yields rose to 2.11 percent, marking their highest since Nov. 14.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland on Wednesday agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points starting from Dec. 5. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118]

"Global banks are obviously interconnected and thus given the U.S. dollar funding tensions of late this global central bank coordination is a sign that folks in the right places are getting it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"By no means does this address all of the issues facing markets, and we remain worried European Union policymakers might drop the ball, but it removes one roadblock and signals that perhaps more help is on the way," Goncalves said.

The ADP National Employment Report also showed the pace of job growth in the economy's private sector accelerated in November, with U.S. employers adding 206,000 jobs. That surpassed economists' expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs, according to a Reuters survey. October's private payrolls were also revised up to an increase of 130,000 from the previously reported 110,000. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

The numbers raised hopes the government might report some decent growth in non-farm payrolls for November when the numbers come out on Friday.

"Accordingly, even allowing for a 25,000-decline in public sector employment, our forecast that non-farm payrolls increased by 100,000 now looks a little low, so we are revising it up to 140,000," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

U.S. Midwest manufacturing and pending home sales data also boosted major Wall Street stock indexes by over 3.5 percent, sapping the safe-haven luster of Treasuries.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 62.6 from 58.4 in October, well above economists' forecast of 58.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

Also, the National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in October, rose 10.4 percent to 93.3 from 84.5 in September. That was the biggest monthly gain since November 2010.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-26/32 lower in price to yield 3.04 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Tuesday.