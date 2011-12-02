* Fed buys more long bonds than dealers were expecting
* Rumors of Spanish downgrade revive safety bid
* Treasury yields fail to rise above key technical levels
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Friday after the Federal Reserve completed a larger than
expected purchase of Treasury bonds and as investors took
defensive positions on fears of more bad news from Europe.
The Fed bought roughly $5.1 billion in 30-year U.S.
Treasuries. That was more than primary dealers, the banks and
securities firms authorized to deal directly with the Fed, were
anticipating.
"The market doesn't have the balance sheet and therefore
the risk tolerance for some of these operations," said Scott
Graham, Treasury trader at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
He said the move in Treasuries that saw the 30-year yield
fall from an intraday high of 3.13 percent down to 3.06 percent
could be attributed mostly to short-covering after the Fed
operation.
Both Graham and Citigroup trader Joe Leary said the price
gains might not last. Leary said the market could retrace its
earlier losses by about half, sending Treasury prices slightly
lower again later in the day.
There were also rumors in the marketplace that Spain could
be downgraded, which other traders cited as a reason for the
price reversal in the safe-haven securities. Prices had been
trading lower across the yield curve earlier on Friday.
In addition, traders were citing a report from The Hill
newspaper that Republicans in Congress were crafting a bill to
prevent the United States from contributing funding for the
International Monetary Fund to use as a backstop in case euro
zone countries such as Italy and Spain became unable to make
payments on their debt.
"It seems there's some chatter around about discussions
about to what extent the various shareholders of the IMF want
to support the IMF," said Chris Ahrens, interest-rate
strategist at UBS Securities in New York.
Euro zone finance ministers met earlier this week.
Officials told Reuters that they had not fixed a figure for a
possible increase in funds for the IMF and that euro zone
nations' central banks -- not the ECB itself -- would provide
resources from Europe if such an increase occurred.
The plan is still viewed by most policymakers as one to be
deployed only in extremis. The euro zone wants to boost IMF
resources so that the fund could provide a credible backstop
should the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies of
Italy and Spain be cut off from the markets and need a
multi-year emergency loan program.
"Today there is no European crisis, tomorrow there probably
will be," said Raymond Remy, Treasury trader at Daiwa
Securities in New York.
Technical factors also came into play. Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest-rate strategist at 4Cast, Inc. said bond yields were
running up against levels they could not breach.
He said the 10-year Treasury yield stalled at a support
point. The 10-year yield hit 2.14 percent, its highest in a
month, before falling back by 8 basis points.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 7/32
higher in price to yield 2.06 percent, down from 2.10 percent
late Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up
24/32 in price and yielding 3.05 percent, down from 3.10
percent at Thursday's close.
The U.S. Labor Department's November non-farm payrolls
report showed an addition of 120,000 new jobs for the month
while the unemployment rate hit a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6
percent.
But the number of jobs added was fewer than analysts polled
by Reuters had expected, and the drop in the unemployment rate
was caused in part by an exodus from the labor market.
"I would say that the number was pretty unexciting," said
Daniel Mulholland, Treasury trader at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
"The whisper number was higher than the consensus. The fact
that we got a lower number is discouraging," he said, adding
that Treasuries' paring of price losses after the Labor
Department's report reflected traders' disappointment.
