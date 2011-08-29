(Updates 30-year bond action)

NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly lost two points in price on Monday as a surprisingly big rise in consumer spending in July reduced fears about a recession and chances that the Federal Reserve will quickly step in with more economic stimulus.

The U.S. Commerce Department said personal spending increased 0.8 percent, the biggest monthly rise in five months, after slipping 0.1 percent in June. For more see [ID:nCAT005503].

The 30-year U.S. government bond US30YT=RR last traded down 1-27/32 in price for a yield of 3.64 percent, up 10 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)