NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries pared gains on Thursday as stock futures rose and sapped the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries buying on Thursday was initially spurred by higher-than-expected new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, which fueled continued worries about high unemployment.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR briefly traded over a point higher in price in the immediate wake of the jobless claims data, but settled back to trade 16/32 higher in price to yield 3.63 percent, down from 3.65 percent late on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.30 percent late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)