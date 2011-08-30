UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasury debt extended price gains on Tuesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's August policy meeting.
Following the release of the minutes, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.26 percent late Monday. Prior to the release of the minutes, benchmark notes were trading 20/32 higher in price. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.