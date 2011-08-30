NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasury debt extended price gains on Tuesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's August policy meeting.

Following the release of the minutes, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.26 percent late Monday. Prior to the release of the minutes, benchmark notes were trading 20/32 higher in price. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)