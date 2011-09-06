UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond gained over a point in price on Tuesday as worries over Europe's debt crisis bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-7/32 higher in price to yield 3.24 percent, down from 3.30 percent late Friday. Bond yields dipped to as low as 3.21 percent in the overnight session.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Friday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by W Simon )
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.