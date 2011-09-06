NEW YORK, Sept 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond gained over a point in price on Tuesday as worries over Europe's debt crisis bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-7/32 higher in price to yield 3.24 percent, down from 3.30 percent late Friday. Bond yields dipped to as low as 3.21 percent in the overnight session.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Friday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by W Simon )