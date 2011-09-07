NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded over two points lower in price on Wednesday as strength in stocks undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

After briefly losing over two points, the 30-year bond US30YT=RR settled back to trade 1-29/32 lower in price to yield 3.36 percent, up from 3.27 percent late Tuesday. The 30-year yield rose to as high as 3.37 percent on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.05 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)