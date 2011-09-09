NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point lower in price on Friday as investors sold longer-dated U.S. government debt in anticipation of $66 billion of debt supply next week.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was trading a point lower in price to yield 3.36 percent, up from 3.31 percent late Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: editing by W Simon )