NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared early losses on Friday to trade in positive territory as stocks opened sharply lower and investors bought into the safe haven of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.95 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 5/32 higher in price to yield 3.30 percent from 3.31 percent.

