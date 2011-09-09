NEW YORK, Sept 9 Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields dipped below 1.908 percent on Friday to the lowest in at least 60 years, while 30-year bonds traded over a point higher in price as investors bought into the safe-haven of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR yields traded at 1.896 percent, the lowest since World War II and down from 1.98 percent late Thursday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-10/32 higher in price to yield 3.25 percent from 3.31 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)