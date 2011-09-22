NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded four points higher in price on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, extending the previous day's advance on the Federal Reserve's plan to invest $400 billion in long-term Treasuries.

Thirty year bonds US30YT=RR were trading four points higher to yield 2.82 percent, which was the lowest since January 2009 and down from 2.99 percent late Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1-3/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, or the lowest in at least 60 years, and down from 1.87 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)