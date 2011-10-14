NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S.30-year Treasury bond prices traded a point lower on Friday as stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street and sapped the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading a point lower in price to yield 3.20 percent, up from 3.15 percent late Thursday, while benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 11/32 lower to yield 2.23 percent from 2.19 percent.

Stock futures were trading higher on Friday in hopes the euro zone will continue to make progress in solving its debt crisis.