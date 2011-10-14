BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan agency acquires iaCONSULTING
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Friday after stronger-than-expected September retail sales data undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.26 percent, up from 2.19 percent late on Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-27/32 lower to yield 3.24 percent from 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese: )
* Antler gold announces increase to brokered private placement offering
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should meet the fiscal surplus target preferred by most IMF directors.