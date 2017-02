NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses on Friday after Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey's reading on consumer sentiment for early October unexpectedly dipped.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.19 percent late Thursday. The notes had been trading 20/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the data.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-10/32 lower in price to yield 3.22 percent from 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese: )