NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses and benchmark 10-year notes briefly traded in positive territory on Wednesday afternoon.

After briefly trading 1/32 higher in price, 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 1/32 with their yield little changed from late Tuesday at 2 percent. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 15/32 lower in price to yield 3.02 percent from 3 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)