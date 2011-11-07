BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared early losses on Monday to trade in positive territory as stocks extended losses, bolstering the safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Friday, while while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 7/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent from 3.10 percent late Friday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.
