NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Thursday in the wake of data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading with a yield of 2.05 percent, up from a high yield of 2.03 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-14/32 lower in price to yield 3.09 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)