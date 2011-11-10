BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Thursday in the wake of data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading with a yield of 2.05 percent, up from a high yield of 2.03 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 1-14/32 lower in price to yield 3.09 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"