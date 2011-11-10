BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over two points lower in price on Thursday directly ahead of the Treasury auctioning $16 billion of the bonds as part of its $72 billion quarterly refunding this week.
Thirty year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 2-3/32 lower in price to yield 3.13 percent from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: