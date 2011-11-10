NEW YORK Nov 10 The prices of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds fell on Thursday, briefly extending losses after a $16 billion 30-year bond auction.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was last trading with a yield of 2.10 percent. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last down 2-9/32 in price for a yield of 3.16 percent. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Diane Craft)