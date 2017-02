NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes turned positive in price on Tuesday as the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the Standard & Poor's 500 stocks index .SPX pared price gains.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 10/32 higher to yield 2.93 percent from 2.94 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)