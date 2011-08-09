NEW YORK Aug 9 The price on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy-makers and a $32 billion auction of three-year notes.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 22/32 in price in light, volatile trading after falling a point in early New York trading.

The 30-year bond yield was 3.70 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from late Monday. It touched 3.75 percent in overseas trading and hovered near its lowest levels since September 2010. (Reporting by Richard Leong. Editing by W Simon )