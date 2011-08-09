NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady at lower levels on Tuesday after the government sold $32
billion of three-year notes, part of this week's $72 billion in
August refunding.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold the three-year notes due
in Aug 2014 at a record low yield of 0.5000 percent. This was
below the 0.5110 percent US3YTWI=TWEB at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT) before the auction results were announced. For details,
In the open market, three-year notes US3YT=RR last traded
down 4/32 in price for a yield of 0.47 percent, while benchmark
10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 16/32 to yield 2.37
percent.