NEW YORK Aug 9 The yield on short-dated U.S. Treasuries debt touched record low on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve pledged it will hold short-term interest rates near zero through at least mid-2013.

The yield on 2-year U.S. government debt US2YT=RR, which is most sensitive to changes in Fed policy, touched an all-time intraday low of 0.184 percent, down 8 basis points on the day, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)