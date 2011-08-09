(Updates market action in the wake of FOMC statement)

NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR turned positive on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero through at least mid-2013 to support a flagging economy.

The 30-year bond last traded up 3/32 in price with a yield of 3.65 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday.

The yield on two-year U.S. government debt US2YT=RR, which is most sensitive to changes in Fed policy, touched an all-time intraday low of 0.165 percent, down 10 basis points on the day, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)