(Updates market action in the wake of FOMC statement)
NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
US30YT=RR turned positive on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses,
after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near
zero through at least mid-2013 to support a flagging economy.
The 30-year bond last traded up 3/32 in price with a yield
of 3.65 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday.
The yield on two-year U.S. government debt US2YT=RR,
which is most sensitive to changes in Fed policy, touched an
all-time intraday low of 0.165 percent, down 10 basis points on
the day, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)