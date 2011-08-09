(Updates market action on stock gains)

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries prices pared their gains on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks staged a late rally after falling in response to the Federal Reserve downgraded outlook on the U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 1-11/32 in price with a yield of 2.17 percent, down 15 basis points from late on Monday.

They had risen more than 2 points earlier and touched an intraday low of 2.038 percent, just below the 2.040 percent set in mid-December 2008 during the global financial crisis, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)